Rachel Platten Announces New Album 'Waves' (Week in Review)

.
Rachel Platten

Rachel Platten Announces New Album 'Waves' was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Pop singer Rachel Platten is set to return with a new album, Waves, which will be released on Oct. 27. Among the producers on Waves include OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder and Stargate.

"I loved making this album, I've never felt so free creatively," Platten revealed in a press statement. "I wrote all of these songs without getting in the way, and I just let whatever needed to come through me just come.

"I worked out a lot of heavy stuff on some of the songs and cried on my piano at 3 a.m. some nights, but I also woke up some days and jumped into the ocean and felt amazing and just wanted to write songs I could dance to. This album is raw and it's emotional, but it's also fun and sweet and it's real. It's honestly just all of me and I am so damn proud of it." Check out the full tracklist - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

