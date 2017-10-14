The Presidents Of The United States' Andrew McKeag New Album

McKeag is joined on the album by drummer Charlie George and bassist John Krylow and the self-titled record was recorded with producer Scott Hackwith [The Ramones] in downtown Los Angeles at Cassette Recordings.

The effort also features a number of special guests including Zander Schloss [Circle Jerks/Joe Strummer/Thelonius Monster] on "Ordinary Fool," Brad Whitford of Aerosmith and Zakk Wylde of Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society, and Zakk Sabbath, who are featured on a cover Mountain's "Never In My Life," and Ty Bailie [Katy Perry] provides keyboards throughout the album.