The Rolling Stones Reveal 'On Air' Compilation Details (Week in Review)

.
Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones Reveal 'On Air' Compilation Details was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) When the Rolling Stones were humble upstarts bumming around London, they achieved fame thanks to appearances on BBC programs like Saturday Club, Top Gear, Rhythm and Blues and The Joe Loss Pop Show. Those early performances contained songs that were never recorded or released commercially, but helped build a following that exploded by the mid-60s. The Stones will immortalize those formative years on a new compilation titled On Air, featuring never-before-heard songs and some Rolling Stones classics.

The songs have been remastered by a special process called "audio source separation." This means the radio audio has been de-mixed and each element isolated, so that each one can be "rebuilt, rebalanced and remixed to achieve a fuller, more substantial sound."

The deluxe edition of On Air features 32 tracks in total, from " (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" to "The Spider and the Fly" and three Chuck Barry covers. Even die-hard Rolling Stones fans may not recognize some song titles from the full track list, since they've all but disappeared from the band's catalog until now.

As part of the announcement, the Stones have released "Come On" from a 1963 appearance on the Saturday Club broadcast. Check it out and the song list - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

