The Rolling Stones Reveal 'On Air' Compilation Details

The songs have been remastered by a special process called "audio source separation." This means the radio audio has been de-mixed and each element isolated, so that each one can be "rebuilt, rebalanced and remixed to achieve a fuller, more substantial sound."

The deluxe edition of On Air features 32 tracks in total, from " (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" to "The Spider and the Fly" and three Chuck Barry covers. Even die-hard Rolling Stones fans may not recognize some song titles from the full track list, since they've all but disappeared from the band's catalog until now.

As part of the announcement, the Stones have released "Come On" from a 1963 appearance on the Saturday Club broadcast. Check it out and the song list - here.