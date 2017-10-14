|
The Rolling Stones Reveal 'On Air' Compilation Details (Week in Review)
.
The Rolling Stones Reveal 'On Air' Compilation Details was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) When the Rolling Stones were humble upstarts bumming around London, they achieved fame thanks to appearances on BBC programs like Saturday Club, Top Gear, Rhythm and Blues and The Joe Loss Pop Show. Those early performances contained songs that were never recorded or released commercially, but helped build a following that exploded by the mid-60s. The Stones will immortalize those formative years on a new compilation titled On Air, featuring never-before-heard songs and some Rolling Stones classics. The songs have been remastered by a special process called "audio source separation." This means the radio audio has been de-mixed and each element isolated, so that each one can be "rebuilt, rebalanced and remixed to achieve a fuller, more substantial sound." The deluxe edition of On Air features 32 tracks in total, from " (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" to "The Spider and the Fly" and three Chuck Barry covers. Even die-hard Rolling Stones fans may not recognize some song titles from the full track list, since they've all but disappeared from the band's catalog until now. As part of the announcement, the Stones have released "Come On" from a 1963 appearance on the Saturday Club broadcast. Check it out and the song list - here.
The songs have been remastered by a special process called "audio source separation." This means the radio audio has been de-mixed and each element isolated, so that each one can be "rebuilt, rebalanced and remixed to achieve a fuller, more substantial sound."
The deluxe edition of On Air features 32 tracks in total, from " (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" to "The Spider and the Fly" and three Chuck Barry covers. Even die-hard Rolling Stones fans may not recognize some song titles from the full track list, since they've all but disappeared from the band's catalog until now.
As part of the announcement, the Stones have released "Come On" from a 1963 appearance on the Saturday Club broadcast. Check it out and the song list - here.
• Linkin Park Stream Carpool Karaoke Featuring Chester Bennington
• Led Zeppelin's John Bonham To Receive Hometown Honor
• The Eagles To Rock The Grand Ole Opry
• Robert Plant Talks Current Relationship With Led Zeppelin
• Singled Out: Jason Heath and The Greedy Souls
• Nikki Sixx Ending His Sixx Sense Radio Show
• Imagine Dragons Release 'Whatever It Takes' Video
• The Who Release Live Video For Classic Tommy Hit
• Exhumed Announce U.S. Headline Tour
• Iration Announce The Heatseekers Winter Tour
• Green Day Announce Humble New Greatest Hits Album
• New Michael Schenker Fest Tour Leg Coming Next Month
• The Eagles Expand Hotel California For Anniversary Reissues
• Robert Plant TV Performance Of New Songs Goes Online
• Sammy Hagar's 70th Birthday Bash Movie Coming To Theaters
• Lady Antebellum Tapped To Headline Musicians on Call Benefit
• AWOLNATION Release New Song 'Passion'
• Charlie Puth Loses It On Corden's 'Late Late Show'
• Harry Styles Not Afraid To Go New Direction Solo
• Ed Sheeran, Drake, Bruno Mars Lead AMAs Nominations
• John Legend Releases 'Penthouse Floor' Video
• JAY-Z, Marc Anthony And Major Lazer Plan Puerto Rico Benefit Concerts
• JAY-Z, Marc Anthony And Major Lazer Plan Puerto Rico Benefit Concerts
• Britney Spears Thanks First Responders At 'Vegas Strong' Return
• Kelsea Ballerini To Play Special Hometown Show At Her Old School
• Kane Brown Releases Nostalgic 'What's Mine is Yours' Video
• Katy Perry Helps Fans Propose Onstage During Concert
• Gene Watson Announces New Album My Gospel Roots
• Maren Morris Debuts 'Dear Hate' At First Show After Las Vegas Shooting
• Maren Morris Debuts 'Dear Hate' At First Show After Las Vegas Shooting
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.