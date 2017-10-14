|
Tom Petty Honored By 90,000 Florida Gators Fans (Week in Review)
.
Tom Petty Honored By 90,000 Florida Gators Fans was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Tom Petty has been honored with countless tributes throughout the music community following his death last week (October 2). One of the most unusual came on Saturday (Oct. 7) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium during a Florida Gators football game. The team was playing the LSU Tigers, and between the third and fourth quarters, the entire stadium broke into song. The stadium crowd of 90,000 college football fans sang "I Won't Back Down," which was captured on video and social media. "This one's for you, @TomPetty," the Gators' official account tweeted with a short clip of the performance. Petty was born in Gainesville, Florida and, for a short time, worked as a member of the grounds crew at the University of Florida. He died on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest. Watch the tribute - here.
The team was playing the LSU Tigers, and between the third and fourth quarters, the entire stadium broke into song. The stadium crowd of 90,000 college football fans sang "I Won't Back Down," which was captured on video and social media.
"This one's for you, @TomPetty," the Gators' official account tweeted with a short clip of the performance. Petty was born in Gainesville, Florida and, for a short time, worked as a member of the grounds crew at the University of Florida. He died on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest. Watch the tribute - here.
• Linkin Park Stream Carpool Karaoke Featuring Chester Bennington
• Led Zeppelin's John Bonham To Receive Hometown Honor
• The Eagles To Rock The Grand Ole Opry
• Robert Plant Talks Current Relationship With Led Zeppelin
• Singled Out: Jason Heath and The Greedy Souls
• Nikki Sixx Ending His Sixx Sense Radio Show
• Imagine Dragons Release 'Whatever It Takes' Video
• The Who Release Live Video For Classic Tommy Hit
• Exhumed Announce U.S. Headline Tour
• Iration Announce The Heatseekers Winter Tour
• Green Day Announce Humble New Greatest Hits Album
• New Michael Schenker Fest Tour Leg Coming Next Month
• The Eagles Expand Hotel California For Anniversary Reissues
• Robert Plant TV Performance Of New Songs Goes Online
• Sammy Hagar's 70th Birthday Bash Movie Coming To Theaters
• Lady Antebellum Tapped To Headline Musicians on Call Benefit
• AWOLNATION Release New Song 'Passion'
• Charlie Puth Loses It On Corden's 'Late Late Show'
• Harry Styles Not Afraid To Go New Direction Solo
• Ed Sheeran, Drake, Bruno Mars Lead AMAs Nominations
• John Legend Releases 'Penthouse Floor' Video
• JAY-Z, Marc Anthony And Major Lazer Plan Puerto Rico Benefit Concerts
• JAY-Z, Marc Anthony And Major Lazer Plan Puerto Rico Benefit Concerts
• Britney Spears Thanks First Responders At 'Vegas Strong' Return
• Kelsea Ballerini To Play Special Hometown Show At Her Old School
• Kane Brown Releases Nostalgic 'What's Mine is Yours' Video
• Katy Perry Helps Fans Propose Onstage During Concert
• Gene Watson Announces New Album My Gospel Roots
• Maren Morris Debuts 'Dear Hate' At First Show After Las Vegas Shooting
• Maren Morris Debuts 'Dear Hate' At First Show After Las Vegas Shooting
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.