|
Video Of Original Foreigner Lineup Reunion Performance Goes Online (Week in Review)
.
Video Of Original Foreigner Lineup Reunion Performance Goes Online was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) The original Foreigner lineup reunited over two shows in Mount Pleasant, MI on October 6 and 7 to mark the finale of the band's 40th anniversary US tour, and video of the appearances have surfaced online. Original members Lou Gramm, drummer Dennis Elliott, keyboardist Al Greenwood, multi-instrumentalist Ian McDonald and bassist Rick Wills - who have previously appeared individually at various stops along the trek - joined band founder Mick Jones and the group's current lineup during the two-night special event at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort. As the Michigan shows were recorded for a forthcoming 2018 TV special, DVD and album release, Foreigner delivered the same 18-song show each night over two sets, with Gramm appearing early in the evening with the group's current members for an acoustic version of "Fool For You Anyway" from their self-titled 1977 debut. The reunion lineup took the stage for the start of a second set that saw them perform five classics from their first three albums: "Feels Like The First Time", "Double Vision," "Blue Morning, Blue Day," "Long Long Way From Home" and "Dirty White Boy." The group's current players then returned as both lineups delivered encore versions of "I Want To Know What Love Is" and "Hot Blooded." Check out videos from the reunion jams - here.
Original members Lou Gramm, drummer Dennis Elliott, keyboardist Al Greenwood, multi-instrumentalist Ian McDonald and bassist Rick Wills - who have previously appeared individually at various stops along the trek - joined band founder Mick Jones and the group's current lineup during the two-night special event at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort.
As the Michigan shows were recorded for a forthcoming 2018 TV special, DVD and album release, Foreigner delivered the same 18-song show each night over two sets, with Gramm appearing early in the evening with the group's current members for an acoustic version of "Fool For You Anyway" from their self-titled 1977 debut.
The reunion lineup took the stage for the start of a second set that saw them perform five classics from their first three albums: "Feels Like The First Time", "Double Vision," "Blue Morning, Blue Day," "Long Long Way From Home" and "Dirty White Boy."
The group's current players then returned as both lineups delivered encore versions of "I Want To Know What Love Is" and "Hot Blooded." Check out videos from the reunion jams - here.
• Linkin Park Stream Carpool Karaoke Featuring Chester Bennington
• Led Zeppelin's John Bonham To Receive Hometown Honor
• The Eagles To Rock The Grand Ole Opry
• Robert Plant Talks Current Relationship With Led Zeppelin
• Singled Out: Jason Heath and The Greedy Souls
• Nikki Sixx Ending His Sixx Sense Radio Show
• Imagine Dragons Release 'Whatever It Takes' Video
• The Who Release Live Video For Classic Tommy Hit
• Exhumed Announce U.S. Headline Tour
• Iration Announce The Heatseekers Winter Tour
• Green Day Announce Humble New Greatest Hits Album
• New Michael Schenker Fest Tour Leg Coming Next Month
• The Eagles Expand Hotel California For Anniversary Reissues
• Robert Plant TV Performance Of New Songs Goes Online
• Sammy Hagar's 70th Birthday Bash Movie Coming To Theaters
• Lady Antebellum Tapped To Headline Musicians on Call Benefit
• AWOLNATION Release New Song 'Passion'
• Charlie Puth Loses It On Corden's 'Late Late Show'
• Harry Styles Not Afraid To Go New Direction Solo
• Ed Sheeran, Drake, Bruno Mars Lead AMAs Nominations
• John Legend Releases 'Penthouse Floor' Video
• JAY-Z, Marc Anthony And Major Lazer Plan Puerto Rico Benefit Concerts
• JAY-Z, Marc Anthony And Major Lazer Plan Puerto Rico Benefit Concerts
• Britney Spears Thanks First Responders At 'Vegas Strong' Return
• Kelsea Ballerini To Play Special Hometown Show At Her Old School
• Kane Brown Releases Nostalgic 'What's Mine is Yours' Video
• Katy Perry Helps Fans Propose Onstage During Concert
• Gene Watson Announces New Album My Gospel Roots
• Maren Morris Debuts 'Dear Hate' At First Show After Las Vegas Shooting
• Maren Morris Debuts 'Dear Hate' At First Show After Las Vegas Shooting
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.