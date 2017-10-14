Bring Me The Horizon Prepare For Kilimanjaro Climb

The pair are taking on the mountain to raise money for Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Southampton Hospital in the U.K. The eight-day and 16,000 ft. charity climb was inspired after Fish and his wife's son Eliot suffered a brain hemorrhage and had to be rushed to hospital's pediatric care unit.

"While in [the] hospital I decided that I would focus myself on doing something positive for the ward and trying to raise enough money to pay for a new bed for them," Fish explained. "Oli asked immediately if he could join me and help raise as much awareness for this cause as possible."