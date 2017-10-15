|
Bruno Mars Unplugs For 'That's What I Like' Performance (Week in Review)
.
Bruno Mars Unplugs For 'That's What I Like' Performance was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Bruno Mars showed off another layer of his considerable talents with an inspired acoustic take on his hit, "That's What I Like," during an appearance on Charlie Rose. The stripped-down performance featured Mars and two of his band members making the beat by pounding on a folding table with a guitarist, bassist and piano player providing the melodies. The five-time GRAMMY-winning singer followed the song by sitting with Rose for a rare in-depth interview about his life and music.Watch the full segment here. Mars is set to debut his first prime-time television special, Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo, Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 10 pm ET/PT on CBS. Read more - here.
