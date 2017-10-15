The album has already debuted at #3 on the iTunes Top 5 Holiday Albums, and currently sits at the #5 position, alongside Frank Sinatra, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and Fantasia.

From "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town" to "White Christmas" to "O Holy Night", Charles Billingsley evokes the stylized sound of traditional jazz and the American Songbook, delivering a dose of classic holiday cheer to a modern audience. Recorded at the iconic EastWest Studios in Los Angeles, these treasured tunes were captured LIVE with a full band in one studio. Billingsley deftly swings with the sound of the band, reminiscent of Frank Sinatra and Bing Crosby, presenting these vintage holiday tunes with a big band flair.

"I hope you will love these nostalgic and beautiful arrangements, and that they compliment your Christmas season," enthuses Billingsley. Watch the trailer - here.

Kayos submitted this story.

It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.