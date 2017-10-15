Dierks Bentley Makes Visit To Las Vegas First Responders

On Monday (Oct. 9), the country singer visited the Las Vegas-based hospital to meet with first responders, pose for photos, offer hugs and play some music. He wrote in one photo caption, "I needed that," a sign that he also needs closure from the trauma of the worst mass shooting in modern American history, one that killed 59 and injured more than 500.

"Thank you @umcsn for letting me stop by and hang with y'all for a little bit. Thank you for sharing your stories and your time. I needed that. #vegas #vegasstrong #firstresponders," he captions a series of photos after his visit.

In another post, Bentley poses with members of the local first responders. "Everyday heroes among us," he wrote. See the posts - here.