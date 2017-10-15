|
Dierks Bentley Makes Visit To Las Vegas First Responders (Week in Review)
.
Dierks Bentley Makes Visit To Las Vegas First Responders was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Following Jason Aldean's visit to UMC Hospital over the weekend (one week after the shooting at Route 91 Harvest Festival), Dierks Bentley stopped in to meet and thank those whose bravery and quick actions helped save the lives of fans in the Las Vegas shooting. On Monday (Oct. 9), the country singer visited the Las Vegas-based hospital to meet with first responders, pose for photos, offer hugs and play some music. He wrote in one photo caption, "I needed that," a sign that he also needs closure from the trauma of the worst mass shooting in modern American history, one that killed 59 and injured more than 500. "Thank you @umcsn for letting me stop by and hang with y'all for a little bit. Thank you for sharing your stories and your time. I needed that. #vegas #vegasstrong #firstresponders," he captions a series of photos after his visit. In another post, Bentley poses with members of the local first responders. "Everyday heroes among us," he wrote. See the posts - here.
