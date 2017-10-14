|
Liam Gallagher's Late Late Show Performance Goes Online (Week in Review)
.
Liam Gallagher's Late Late Show Performance Goes Online was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Liam Gallagher performed "Wall Of Glass" on CBS-TV's The Late Late Show with James Corden on October 9, and video from the program is streaming online. Following the appearance, Gallagher made amends to the host after referring to him as "a knobhead" during an interview with British GQ earlier this year. "On the late late show tonight and I've just bumped into the host James Corden," tweeted the rocker. "I gotta say he's a fine chap got that 1 wrong", and later adding, "I'm the first to admit it James Corden was a good man to my boys last night." "Wall Of Glass" is the lead single from the Oasis frontman's just-released debut solo album, "As You Were." The project was produced by Greg Kurstin (Adele, Beck) and Dan Grech-Marguerat (Radiohead, Mumford And Sons). Watch the late night TV performance - here.
