Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie To Rock Late Night TV

The duo's appearance is to promote a fall tour of North America that comes on the heels of a sold-out, critically-acclaimed summer trek and will begin in San Jose, CA on October 14.

Buckingham McVie issued their self-titled debut in June, a project that originated from a series of studio sessions in 2014 after McVie reunited with Fleetwood Mac for dates on their On With The Show tour.

The pair recorded eight tunes with Fleetwood Mac's rhythm section of Mick Fleetwood and John McVie before resuming the group's world tour, and returned to the studio to complete the project at the end of last year.

"We were exploring a creative process, and the identity of the project took on a life organically," explains Buckingham. "The body of work felt like it was meant to be a duet album. We acknowledged that to each other on many occasions, and said to ourselves, 'What took us so long?!'" - here.