|
Madame Mayhem Releases 'All Around The World' Video (Week in Review)
.
Madame Mayhem Releases 'All Around The World' Video was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: Madame Mayhem has released her new music video for the track "All Around The World". The song comes from her brand new album "Ready For Me", which will be hitting stores on October 20, 2017. She had the following to say about the Corey Lowery produced track and its accompanying video, "'All Around The World' is really about feeling like it's you against the world, and racing against time. It's about the pressures to succeed in such a short amount of time, people thinking they know best, and are lost in their own worlds, only concerned about themselves. In this rat race we all live in today, it's getting harder and harder to break through, even if you work your ass off. The song is upbeat, kind of a more pop punk ish vibe. "The music video was done by Industrialism Films, whom I have worked on other music videos with (Monster, Left For Dead). It's a really cool concept about the monitored world today and how we as people forget how to function or get out of our own heads because of it. "People are constantly being monitored by someone all around the world. However each person seems to live in their own technologically created world inside their head. People no longer interact. It doesn't matter where on the planet you live, everyone is really being the same. Someone's always watching us, yet we're living within ourselves, not paying attention to anything but our own lives." Watch the video - here.
She had the following to say about the Corey Lowery produced track and its accompanying video, "'All Around The World' is really about feeling like it's you against the world, and racing against time.
It's about the pressures to succeed in such a short amount of time, people thinking they know best, and are lost in their own worlds, only concerned about themselves. In this rat race we all live in today, it's getting harder and harder to break through, even if you work your ass off. The song is upbeat, kind of a more pop punk ish vibe.
"The music video was done by Industrialism Films, whom I have worked on other music videos with (Monster, Left For Dead). It's a really cool concept about the monitored world today and how we as people forget how to function or get out of our own heads because of it.
"People are constantly being monitored by someone all around the world. However each person seems to live in their own technologically created world inside their head. People no longer interact. It doesn't matter where on the planet you live, everyone is really being the same. Someone's always watching us, yet we're living within ourselves, not paying attention to anything but our own lives." Watch the video - here.
• Linkin Park Stream Carpool Karaoke Featuring Chester Bennington
• Led Zeppelin's John Bonham To Receive Hometown Honor
• The Eagles To Rock The Grand Ole Opry
• Robert Plant Talks Current Relationship With Led Zeppelin
• Singled Out: Jason Heath and The Greedy Souls
• Nikki Sixx Ending His Sixx Sense Radio Show
• Imagine Dragons Release 'Whatever It Takes' Video
• The Who Release Live Video For Classic Tommy Hit
• Exhumed Announce U.S. Headline Tour
• Iration Announce The Heatseekers Winter Tour
• Green Day Announce Humble New Greatest Hits Album
• New Michael Schenker Fest Tour Leg Coming Next Month
• The Eagles Expand Hotel California For Anniversary Reissues
• Robert Plant TV Performance Of New Songs Goes Online
• Sammy Hagar's 70th Birthday Bash Movie Coming To Theaters
• Lady Antebellum Tapped To Headline Musicians on Call Benefit
• AWOLNATION Release New Song 'Passion'
• Charlie Puth Loses It On Corden's 'Late Late Show'
• Harry Styles Not Afraid To Go New Direction Solo
• Ed Sheeran, Drake, Bruno Mars Lead AMAs Nominations
• John Legend Releases 'Penthouse Floor' Video
• JAY-Z, Marc Anthony And Major Lazer Plan Puerto Rico Benefit Concerts
• JAY-Z, Marc Anthony And Major Lazer Plan Puerto Rico Benefit Concerts
• Britney Spears Thanks First Responders At 'Vegas Strong' Return
• Kelsea Ballerini To Play Special Hometown Show At Her Old School
• Kane Brown Releases Nostalgic 'What's Mine is Yours' Video
• Katy Perry Helps Fans Propose Onstage During Concert
• Gene Watson Announces New Album My Gospel Roots
• Maren Morris Debuts 'Dear Hate' At First Show After Las Vegas Shooting
• Maren Morris Debuts 'Dear Hate' At First Show After Las Vegas Shooting
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.