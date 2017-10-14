Terror Universal features current and former members of Ill Nino, Soulfly, Upon A Burning Body and Machine Head and they recently inked a deal with Minus Head Records to release their full length debut album.

The record will include special guest appearances from Terror Universal are thrilled to feature the talents of guest bassists John Moyer (Disturbed, Art of Anarchy, ex-Adrenaline Mob) and Tony Campos (Fear Factory, Ministry, Soulfly, Static-X). Read more - here.