The Oak Ridge Boys Release 'Celebrate Christmas' Album

No stranger to Yuletide musical offerings over their career - this being their seventh, the disc features many timeless holiday classics such as "Away In A Manger" and "Joy To The World," with a few new songs thrown in for good measure. New songs include the breathtaking "Come To The Manger" and the endearing "Rest In You Tonight."

Longtime tenor singer Joe Bonsall says that finding the right mix of the past and the present is a must. "First of all, we have to find songs we've never recorded before and that's always challenging. Because we've done so many Christmas albums over the years, there aren't a lot of classics left. Duane (Allen) works hard to find songs, whether it's for a regular project, a Gospel project or a Christmas project. We try to mix it up, and that's always been our goal." Read more - here.

