Tom Petty Has Five Albums Return To Charts Following Death

The project sold 84,000 units - a 2,231 percent increase from the week prior - including 52,000 in traditional album sales. "Greatest Hits" initially peaked at No. 5 in February of 1994, following its release the previous year.

The set is Petty's third album to peak at No. 2 on the chart, alongside 1980's "Damn The Torpedoes" and 2010's "Mojo"; the late rocker managed to top the Billboard 200 only once, in 2014, with "Hypnotic Eye."

Petty's 1994 solo effort, "Wildflowers", returns to the Billboard 200 at No. 27; the band's 2000 collection, "Anthology: Through The Years" sits at No. 32; the group's 1980 breakthrough "Damn The Torpedoes" re-enters at No. 122; and, the rocker's 1989 solo debut, "Full Moon Fever", lands at No. 127. Read more - here.