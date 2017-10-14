Whitesnake Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of 'Here I Go Again'

"Why don't you have a drink with me. Cheers!", says Coverdale in a video posted on his social media sites. "Here I Go Again" first appeared on Whitesnake's 1982 album, "Saints & Sinners", before it was re-recorded for the 1987 project, which went on to US sales of more than 8 million copies and Top 5 chart status in several countries around the world.

An early draft of the tune is featured on the just-released multiple editions of an expanded 30th anniversary reissue of the self-titled album. The song is featured on a disc entitled "Evolutions 87", which delivers a series of demos and rehearsal takes of every song from the original record. Watch the anniversary video - here.