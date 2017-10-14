|
Whitesnake Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of 'Here I Go Again' (Week in Review)
.
Whitesnake Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of 'Here I Go Again' was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) David Coverdale is inviting fans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Whitesnake's chart-topping US hit, "Here I Go Again." The song from the band's 1987 self-titled album reached No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 on October 10, 1987. "Why don't you have a drink with me. Cheers!", says Coverdale in a video posted on his social media sites. "Here I Go Again" first appeared on Whitesnake's 1982 album, "Saints & Sinners", before it was re-recorded for the 1987 project, which went on to US sales of more than 8 million copies and Top 5 chart status in several countries around the world. An early draft of the tune is featured on the just-released multiple editions of an expanded 30th anniversary reissue of the self-titled album. The song is featured on a disc entitled "Evolutions 87", which delivers a series of demos and rehearsal takes of every song from the original record. Watch the anniversary video - here.
