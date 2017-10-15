Yo Gotti Announces 'I Still Am' Album And Releases New Track

The album features guests spots from Nicki Minaj, who is featured on the album's lead single "Rake It Up," as well as Chris Brown, Meek Mill, French Montana, 21 Savage, and YFN Lucci.

I Still Am serves as the sequel to Gotti's seminal 2013 release I Am, which included the hit singles "I Know" featuring Rich Homie Quan and "Act Right" featuring Jeezy & YG. Check out the full tracklisting for I Still Am and "Juice," which contains explicit language, - here.