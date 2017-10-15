Beyonce Shares 'Freedom' Video For International Day of the Girl

The video supports The Global Goals, specifically achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls. "Happy, smiley joy doesn't really cut the mustard now," said the video's director, MJ Delaney, to Glamour. "A lot has happened globally, and I wanted to do something defiant and angry and demanding.

"Hopefully, we can use the Global Goals to define this spirit of defiance and optimism and demanding that we all feel," she added. "Every single person in the world has the ability to change something." Watch the full clip - here.