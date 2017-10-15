|
Chris Stapleton Covers Tom Petty's 'Learning to Fly' (Week in Review)
.
Chris Stapleton Covers Tom Petty's 'Learning to Fly' was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) As artist tributes to the late rock legend Tom Petty continue to pour in, country star Chris Stapleton has added his own into the mix. Stapleton was performing in Moline, IL, last week (Oct. 5) when he rolled out a version of Petty's 1991 hit, "Learning to Fly." "I had the opportunity to play with Tom Petty earlier this year and the last thing he said to me was, 'I hope we get an opportunity to do this again,'" Stapleton explained to the crowd before playing his somber reworking of the tune. "And I left there thinking that we might. And I sure am sad that I won't get to." Watch fan footage of Chris Stapleton's live take on "Learning to Fly" - here.
• JAY-Z, Marc Anthony And Major Lazer Plan Puerto Rico Benefit Concerts
• Maren Morris Debuts 'Dear Hate' At First Show After Las Vegas Shooting
