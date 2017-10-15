The package follows No. 1 debuts for 2006's "On An Island" and 2015's "Rattle That Lock", and a No. 10 peak for 2008's "Live In Gdansk." "Live At Pompeii" entered the US Billboard 200 at No. 45.

Directed by Gavin Elder, the project features Gilmour's 2016 concerts at the ancient Roman amphitheatre, which marked his return to the site 45 years after he first played there for Adrian Maben's classic film, "Pink Floyd Live At Pompeii." Read more - here.