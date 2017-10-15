Foreigner Reveal Jukebox Hero: The Musical Plans

"Jukebox Hero" is set in Blaydon, PA, a rust-belt town dependent on one main industry. The story starts with the closure of its biggest factory and the plight of its now unemployed workforce. The town seeks the help of Blaydon's most famous son, music superstar Ryan, but returning to Blaydon doesn't just mean revisiting a town where he's become a stranger; it means confronting the ghosts of his past.

As part of Foreigner's ongoing 40th anniversary celebration, the musical will feature the band's 16 Top 30 hit songs, including "I Want To Know What Love Is", "Cold As Ice", "Waiting For A Girl Like You", "Hot Blooded" and more.

"Jukebox Hero: The Musical" will premiere in Calgary, AB on August 10 - 12, 2018 at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium before playing Edmonton, AB on August 16 - 19, 2018 at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

"I never could have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner forty years ago, that we'd still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later," said founding member and lead guitarist Mick Jones. "I am so proud that these songs will now be reinterpreted for stage, and am honored by the team that is helping bring this music to life. I can't express the gratitude I feel when fans share stories of how our songs have been woven into their milestones and memories over the years.

"I had so many great times with Foreigner in Canada and I look forward to bringing the band back here for our 40th anniversary tour. I'm thrilled that Canada will see the world premiere of our brand-new musical, Jukebox Hero, in 2018." Read more - here.