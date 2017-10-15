The tune was the opening track and lead single from the Electric Light Orchestra's double album, "Out Of The Blue." The US Top 15 hit helped push the project to No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and US sales of 1 million copies.

Directed by Paul Dugdale, "Wembley Or Bust" captures Lynne's sold-out show before 60,000 fans at London's Wembley Stadium this past June, where he delivered material from the group's extensive hit-filled discography; the show also includes tracks by The Move and The Traveling Wilburys.

"It's the best time I ever had in music," says Lynne of the Wembley event. "It is beyond anything I could have imagined." "Wembley Or Bust" will be available in multiple formats, including 2CD/Blu Ray, 2 CD/DVD, 2CD and 3LP packages. Stream the song - here.