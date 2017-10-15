Keith Urban Shares Backstage Jam with Chris Janson

The pair got together for a rousing rendition of John Michael Montgomery's perennial 1995 hit, 'Sold (Grundy County Auction)." Before taking it to the stage, Urban and Janson rehearsed the song backstage in a trailer, and shared some footage from it.

"Thanks Keith Urban for this incredible Opry moment!," Janson posted to Twitter after the show. "You are a class act all the way and I love you." Watch the clip - here.