Miley Cyrus Carpool Karaoke Appearance Streaming Online

Miley also discussed her musical evolution with The Late Late Show host: "The twerking Robin Thick VMAs led me to be the activist that I am now because I realize, if that many people are going to talk about something that I do, then I should make it a good thing," she said.

"And I should make it something that can change people's lives rather than be a controversial conversation that does nothing but become a fun Halloween costume for people." In the episode's highlight, Corden and Cyrus do their best live rendition of "Wrecking Ball." Watch the full segment - here.