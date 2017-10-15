|
Pink Reveals Origins Of Eminem Collaboration 'Revenge' (Week in Review)
.
Pink Reveals Origins Of Eminem Collaboration 'Revenge' was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Pop superstar Pink discussed a track on her upcoming album Beautiful Trauma that she has kept under wraps. The singer told UK TV that her collaboration with legendary rapper Eminem, on a track called "Revenge" came from a love letter. "I reached out to him in this case," Pink said. "I love him. I've always loved him. I think he's a lyrical genius, and I just wrote him a love letter. I had written this song. I had went to the studio and drank a lot of wine, I wrote 'Revenge.'" "And then, I went home and drank more wine because that's what you do when you've already drank a lot of wine — you think more wine is a good idea — and I wrote him an email and I said, 'I love you. I've always loved you. I've loved you since you gave me your autograph at the 2001 MTV Music Video Awards. I love that you always work with the same people.' I just wrote this love letter, and he just wrote back, 'OK.'" Read more - here.
