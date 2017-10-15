|
Robert Plant TV Performance Of New Songs Goes Online (Week in Review)
.
Robert Plant TV Performance Of New Songs Goes Online was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Robert Plant performed a pair of songs from his forthcoming album, "Carry Fire", on the BBC's Later With Jools Holland on October 10, and video from the program is streaming online. The rocker delivered "Bones Of Saints" and "New World" ahead of the project's October 13 release. Plant recorded the set with his touring band the Sensational Space Shifters; the record also features appearances by Albanian cellist Redi Hasa, renowned viola and fiddle player Seth Lakeman, and Pretenders singer Chrissie Hynde - who can be heard on a cover of the Ersel Hickey rockabilly classic, "Bluebirds Over the Mountain." The singer's eleventh solo album marks the follow-up to 2014's "lullaby and...The Ceaseless Roar", which debuted and peaked at No. 10 on the US Billboard 200. Plant - who will launch "Carry Fire" with a tour of the UK and Ireland in November - recently announced dates for an early 2018 tour of North America. Watch the TV performances - here.
The rocker delivered "Bones Of Saints" and "New World" ahead of the project's October 13 release. Plant recorded the set with his touring band the Sensational Space Shifters; the record also features appearances by Albanian cellist Redi Hasa, renowned viola and fiddle player Seth Lakeman, and Pretenders singer Chrissie Hynde - who can be heard on a cover of the Ersel Hickey rockabilly classic, "Bluebirds Over the Mountain."
The singer's eleventh solo album marks the follow-up to 2014's "lullaby and...The Ceaseless Roar", which debuted and peaked at No. 10 on the US Billboard 200.
Plant - who will launch "Carry Fire" with a tour of the UK and Ireland in November - recently announced dates for an early 2018 tour of North America. Watch the TV performances - here.
• Linkin Park Stream Carpool Karaoke Featuring Chester Bennington
• Led Zeppelin's John Bonham To Receive Hometown Honor
• The Eagles To Rock The Grand Ole Opry
• Robert Plant Talks Current Relationship With Led Zeppelin
• Singled Out: Jason Heath and The Greedy Souls
• Nikki Sixx Ending His Sixx Sense Radio Show
• Imagine Dragons Release 'Whatever It Takes' Video
• The Who Release Live Video For Classic Tommy Hit
• Exhumed Announce U.S. Headline Tour
• Iration Announce The Heatseekers Winter Tour
• Green Day Announce Humble New Greatest Hits Album
• New Michael Schenker Fest Tour Leg Coming Next Month
• The Eagles Expand Hotel California For Anniversary Reissues
• Robert Plant TV Performance Of New Songs Goes Online
• Sammy Hagar's 70th Birthday Bash Movie Coming To Theaters
• Lady Antebellum Tapped To Headline Musicians on Call Benefit
• AWOLNATION Release New Song 'Passion'
• Charlie Puth Loses It On Corden's 'Late Late Show'
• Harry Styles Not Afraid To Go New Direction Solo
• Ed Sheeran, Drake, Bruno Mars Lead AMAs Nominations
• John Legend Releases 'Penthouse Floor' Video
• JAY-Z, Marc Anthony And Major Lazer Plan Puerto Rico Benefit Concerts
• JAY-Z, Marc Anthony And Major Lazer Plan Puerto Rico Benefit Concerts
• Britney Spears Thanks First Responders At 'Vegas Strong' Return
• Kelsea Ballerini To Play Special Hometown Show At Her Old School
• Kane Brown Releases Nostalgic 'What's Mine is Yours' Video
• Katy Perry Helps Fans Propose Onstage During Concert
• Gene Watson Announces New Album My Gospel Roots
• Maren Morris Debuts 'Dear Hate' At First Show After Las Vegas Shooting
• Maren Morris Debuts 'Dear Hate' At First Show After Las Vegas Shooting
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.