Sammy Hagar's 70th Birthday Bash Movie Coming To Theaters

.
Sammy Hagar

Sammy Hagar's 70th Birthday Bash Movie Coming To Theaters was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (hennemusic) A film capturing Sammy Hagar's 70th birthday bash in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico this week will be premiering in US movie theaters on December 5th.

"Red Til I'm Dead: Sammy Hagar's Rock-N-Roll Birthday Party" will feature the best of the performances, party action and behind the scenes footage from the annual four-day event at the singer's Cabo Wabo Cantina as he reaches the milestone of 70 on October 13.

Special guests on hand to help Hagar celebrate will include Toby Keith, Chad Kroeger of Nickelback, Darryl McDaniels of Run DMC, Eddie Money, Vinnie Paul of Pantera, and the rocker's bandmates in The Circle: Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson.

"I've been celebrating my birthday in Cabo for almost 30 years and I couldn't begin to pick a favorite year," says Hagar. "I've had hundreds of friends who've come down to perform and party. Each year is packed with so many insane collaborations and moments that I'm just happy that the rest of the world can finally get in -- and celebrate alongside us as it unfolds on the big screen."

Presented by Fathom Events and AXS, "Red Til I'm Dead: Sammy Hagar's Rock-N-Roll Birthday Party" will screen in cinemas across the US on Tuesday, December 5 at 7:30 p.m. local time. Read more and watch the trailer - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

