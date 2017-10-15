Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Tom DeLonge Announces 'To The Stars Academy of Arts and Science' (Week in Review)

.
Tom DeLonge

Tom DeLonge Announces 'To The Stars Academy of Arts and Science' was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Former Blink-182 frontman Tom DeLonge has come a long way from poop jokes. DeLonge announced the launch of the 'To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science.

It is described as "a consortium of scientists, aerospace engineers and creatives that will work collectively to allow gifted researchers the freedom to explore exotic science and technologies with the infrastructure and resources to rapidly transition innovative ideas into world-changing products and services."

"The public interest in the outer edges of science and the understanding of phenomena has always been suffocated by mainstream ideology and bureaucratic constraint," company President and CEO DeLonge explained in a press statement. "We believe there are discoveries within our reach that will revolutionize the human experience, but they can only be accomplished through the unrestricted support of breakthrough research and innovation."

To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science also shared a mission statement video, featuring DeLonge. Watch it - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Tom DeLonge Music, DVDs, Books and more

Tom DeLonge T-shirts and Posters

More Tom DeLonge News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Tom DeLonge Announces 'To The Stars Academy of Arts and Science'

Angels and Airwaves Album 'In the Works' Says Tom DeLonge

Tom DeLonge Reveals Stars For His 'Strange Times' Film

Blink-182 and Tom DeLonge Discussing Reunion Options?

Tom DeLonge Wins Out Of This World Award

Tom DeLonge Launching Investigative UFO Series Next Month

Tom DeLonge Directing Sci-Fi Movie 'Strange Times'

Tom DeLonge Says Punk Has 'Nothing To Do With Music At All' 2016 In Review

Tom DeLonge Upset About Aliens Press Coverage 2016 In Review

Tom DeLonge Turned His Focus To Aliens, UFOS And Conspiracy Theories 2016 In Review


More Stories for Tom DeLonge

Tom DeLonge Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
The Eagles Expand Hotel California For Anniversary Reissues- Robert Plant TV Performance Of New Songs Goes Online- Sammy Hagar's 70th Birthday Bash Movie- more

Guns N' Roses Joined By Surprise Guest At Madison Square Garden- Linkin Park Stream Carpool Karaoke Featuring Chester Bennington- John Bonham To Receive Hometown Honor- more

The Eagles Expand Hotel California For Anniversary Reissues- Robert Plant TV Performance Of New Songs Goes Online- Sammy Hagar's 70th Birthday Bash Movie- more

Page Too:
Niall Horan Previews Making of 'Flicker' Short Film- Kenny Rogers To Receive Music City Walk Of Fame Induction- Miley Cyrus And Her Tongue Star In 'Carpool Karaoke'- more

Jason Aldean Addresses First Audience Since Las Vegas Shooting- Linkin Park Share Photo Of First Rehearsal Since Chester's Death- Chris Brown Releases 'High End' Video- more

Louis Tomlinson Streams New Song 'Just Like You'- Lady Antebellum Tapped To Headline Musicians on Call Benefit- AWOLNATION Release New Song 'Passion'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Joined By Surprise Guest At Madison Square Garden

Linkin Park Stream Carpool Karaoke Featuring Chester Bennington

Led Zeppelin's John Bonham To Receive Hometown Honor

The Eagles To Rock The Grand Ole Opry

Robert Plant Talks Current Relationship With Led Zeppelin

Singled Out: Jason Heath and The Greedy Souls

Nikki Sixx Ending His Sixx Sense Radio Show

Imagine Dragons Release 'Whatever It Takes' Video

The Who Release Live Video For Classic Tommy Hit

Exhumed Announce U.S. Headline Tour

Iration Announce The Heatseekers Winter Tour

Green Day Announce Humble New Greatest Hits Album

New Michael Schenker Fest Tour Leg Coming Next Month

The Eagles Expand Hotel California For Anniversary Reissues

Robert Plant TV Performance Of New Songs Goes Online

Sammy Hagar's 70th Birthday Bash Movie Coming To Theaters

• more

Page Too News Stories
Louis Tomlinson Streams New Song 'Just Like You'

Lady Antebellum Tapped To Headline Musicians on Call Benefit

AWOLNATION Release New Song 'Passion'

Charlie Puth Loses It On Corden's 'Late Late Show'

Harry Styles Not Afraid To Go New Direction Solo

Ed Sheeran, Drake, Bruno Mars Lead AMAs Nominations

John Legend Releases 'Penthouse Floor' Video

JAY-Z, Marc Anthony And Major Lazer Plan Puerto Rico Benefit Concerts

JAY-Z, Marc Anthony And Major Lazer Plan Puerto Rico Benefit Concerts

Britney Spears Thanks First Responders At 'Vegas Strong' Return

Kelsea Ballerini To Play Special Hometown Show At Her Old School

Kane Brown Releases Nostalgic 'What's Mine is Yours' Video

Katy Perry Helps Fans Propose Onstage During Concert

Gene Watson Announces New Album My Gospel Roots

Maren Morris Debuts 'Dear Hate' At First Show After Las Vegas Shooting

Maren Morris Debuts 'Dear Hate' At First Show After Las Vegas Shooting

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!

Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad

Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance

Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village

Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)

Staring Into Nothing - Power

Remembering Tom Petty

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.