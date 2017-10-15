Exhumed Announce U.S. Headline Tour

The band is launching the trek to support their new album "Death Revenge" which was released today (October 13th). The tour is set to kick off on November 15th at Brick By Brick in San Diego, CA and will run until December 8th where it wraps up in Oklahoma City.

Frontman Matt Harvey had this to say, "We can't wait to unleash a casket full of new tunes and old favorites on some maniacs. It's been too long since we rolled into your town, drank all your beer, and ripped your faces off. See you there, you filthy animals!" Read more - here.