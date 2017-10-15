Gene Watson Announces New Album My Gospel Roots

"New Day Christian has a storied legacy of distributing quality Christian products," said Dottie Leonard Miller, President New Day Christian. "We're excited to add Gene Watson to that list. Gene's voice is synonymous with Country music, and we couldn't be more thrilled to partner with him as he returns to his 'roots.'"

Over the years, Watson has proved that he is one of the great traditional country artists of his generation, and is defiantly proud to release a Gospel album that stands out in the wave of today's popular music. He is even prouder to dedicate his new album to his parents, Ted and Thelma Watson, who he credits for raising him in the church and sharing their love for Gospel music. The 13-track record brings the pure, organic country sound that Watson is famous for to gospel songs that he grew up with.

"This record really goes back to my roots of being in that little church and singin' hymns. We had nothing but love, family and prayer back then, so I wanted to honor those traditions with this album," Watson said. Read more - here.

Webster submitted this story.

It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.