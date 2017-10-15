Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Green Day Announce Humble New Greatest Hits Album (Week in Review)

.
Green Day

Green Day Announce Humble New Greatest Hits Album was a Top 10 story on Friday: (hennemusic) Green Day will release a new best-of package, "Greatest Hits: God's Favorite Band", on November 17. The set delivers 20 hits from the band's 31-year career alongside two new tracks: "Back In The USA" and a duet with Miranda Lambert on "Ordinary World."

The collection's title comes from a March 22, 2017 appearance on CBS-TV's The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, when God appeared in the Ed Sullivan Theatre to introduce Green Day as his "favorite band."

"Shout out to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," posted the group. "20 biggest hits. 2 new songs. 1 new music vid. And a partridge in a pear tree. From God's Favorite Band to the world's best fans, Christmas comes early." Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Green Day Music, DVDs, Books and more

Green Day T-shirts and Posters

More Green Day News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Green Day Announce Humble New Greatest Hits Album

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Performs On The Tonight Show

Green Day Release 'Too Dumb To Die' Video

Green Day Perform Rarities During Hurricane Harvey Benefit Show

Green Day Live Streamed Special Show for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Bastille Announce Cover Of Green Day Classic

Green Day Release 'Troubled Times' Video

Billie Joe Armstrong Throws Way Back with Childhood Studio Photo

Green Day Didn't Know About Acrobat's Death Until After Show


More Stories for Green Day

Green Day Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
The Eagles Expand Hotel California For Anniversary Reissues- Robert Plant TV Performance Of New Songs Goes Online- Sammy Hagar's 70th Birthday Bash Movie- more

Guns N' Roses Joined By Surprise Guest At Madison Square Garden- Linkin Park Stream Carpool Karaoke Featuring Chester Bennington- John Bonham To Receive Hometown Honor- more

The Eagles Expand Hotel California For Anniversary Reissues- Robert Plant TV Performance Of New Songs Goes Online- Sammy Hagar's 70th Birthday Bash Movie- more

Page Too:
Niall Horan Previews Making of 'Flicker' Short Film- Kenny Rogers To Receive Music City Walk Of Fame Induction- Miley Cyrus And Her Tongue Star In 'Carpool Karaoke'- more

Jason Aldean Addresses First Audience Since Las Vegas Shooting- Linkin Park Share Photo Of First Rehearsal Since Chester's Death- Chris Brown Releases 'High End' Video- more

Louis Tomlinson Streams New Song 'Just Like You'- Lady Antebellum Tapped To Headline Musicians on Call Benefit- AWOLNATION Release New Song 'Passion'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Joined By Surprise Guest At Madison Square Garden

Linkin Park Stream Carpool Karaoke Featuring Chester Bennington

Led Zeppelin's John Bonham To Receive Hometown Honor

The Eagles To Rock The Grand Ole Opry

Robert Plant Talks Current Relationship With Led Zeppelin

Singled Out: Jason Heath and The Greedy Souls

Nikki Sixx Ending His Sixx Sense Radio Show

Imagine Dragons Release 'Whatever It Takes' Video

The Who Release Live Video For Classic Tommy Hit

Exhumed Announce U.S. Headline Tour

Iration Announce The Heatseekers Winter Tour

Green Day Announce Humble New Greatest Hits Album

New Michael Schenker Fest Tour Leg Coming Next Month

The Eagles Expand Hotel California For Anniversary Reissues

Robert Plant TV Performance Of New Songs Goes Online

Sammy Hagar's 70th Birthday Bash Movie Coming To Theaters

• more

Page Too News Stories
Louis Tomlinson Streams New Song 'Just Like You'

Lady Antebellum Tapped To Headline Musicians on Call Benefit

AWOLNATION Release New Song 'Passion'

Charlie Puth Loses It On Corden's 'Late Late Show'

Harry Styles Not Afraid To Go New Direction Solo

Ed Sheeran, Drake, Bruno Mars Lead AMAs Nominations

John Legend Releases 'Penthouse Floor' Video

JAY-Z, Marc Anthony And Major Lazer Plan Puerto Rico Benefit Concerts

JAY-Z, Marc Anthony And Major Lazer Plan Puerto Rico Benefit Concerts

Britney Spears Thanks First Responders At 'Vegas Strong' Return

Kelsea Ballerini To Play Special Hometown Show At Her Old School

Kane Brown Releases Nostalgic 'What's Mine is Yours' Video

Katy Perry Helps Fans Propose Onstage During Concert

Gene Watson Announces New Album My Gospel Roots

Maren Morris Debuts 'Dear Hate' At First Show After Las Vegas Shooting

Maren Morris Debuts 'Dear Hate' At First Show After Las Vegas Shooting

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!

Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad

Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance

Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village

Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)

Staring Into Nothing - Power

Remembering Tom Petty

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.