Harry Styles Not Afraid To Go New Direction Solo

The singer was candid about his approach towards his debut solo album, Up All Night, and moving away from the glossy pop sound of One Direction. "I wanted it to be honest. And I wanted to love it every time that I played it," Styles said.

Then added that he wasn't afraid of going in a new direction. "It didn't feel scary to me. I think the idea of making something that I wasn't 100% behind is much scarier to me." Watch the full interview this Sunday, Oct. 15, at 9 am EST on CBS. Read more - here.