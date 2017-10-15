Lady Antebellum Tapped To Headline Musicians on Call Benefit

The event is scheduled for Oct. 26 at Nashville's City Winery. "Musicians On Call is always something we're quick to be part of," said Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley in a press statement.

"We've seen first-hand how powerful music is, especially in tough times, so we're looking forward to helping celebrate their 10th anniversary." In addition to Lady Antebellum, the show promises surprise appearances and special guests. Read more - here.