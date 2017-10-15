New Michael Schenker Fest Tour Leg Coming Next Month (Week in Review)



New Michael Schenker Fest Tour Leg Coming Next Month was a Top 10 story on Friday: Michael Schenker will be returning to the road in the UK for a new installment of "Michael Schenker Fest" dates in less than a month which will feature support from Departed. The tour includes dates in London O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire (Nov 2), Sheffield O2 Academy (Nov 3), Manchester O2 Ritz (Nov 4) and Hull City Hall (Nov 5). The project reunites the original Michael/McAuley Schenker Group vocalists - Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet and Robin McAuley, plus MSG musicians Steve Mann (guitar, keys), Chris Glen (bass) and Ted McKenna (drums). Read more - here.