Nikki Sixx Ending His Sixx Sense Radio Show (Week in Review)

.
Nikki Sixx

Nikki Sixx Ending His Sixx Sense Radio Show was a Top 10 story on Friday: (hennemusic) Motley Crue and Sixx:AM bassist Nikki Sixx has announced plans to step down as host of, and end, his syndicated rock radio programs "Sixx Sense With Nikki Sixx", "The Side Show Countdown With Nikki Sixx" and "The Side Show Classic With Nikki Sixx" at the end of this year, with his final broadcast set for December 31, 2017.

Launched in 2010, Sixx Sense quickly became the biggest syndicated rock show in America, distributed to more than 130 stations nationwide and reaching nearly 3 million global weekly listeners.

"I grew up discovering music on the radio," says Sixx. "So to host my own show over the nearly eight years of Sixx Sense was beyond my wildest dreams. I could not have done it without my amazing team in the studio, or the guests, musicians, and listeners that brought the show to life.

"It's been an inspirational journey and I'll always be a fan of the medium, but it's time to shift gears outside the realm of solely radio. I'm in the process of developing new and unique programming and ventures across multiple platforms. But I'm really gonna miss Sixx Sense."

Sixx is stepping down from his radio career to focus on several new endeavours in 2018, including his photography career, television projects and the Broadway adaptation of his New York Times bestselling memoir "The Heroin Diaries: A Year In The Life Of A Shattered Rockstar." Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Nikki Sixx Music, DVDs, Books and more

Nikki Sixx T-shirts and Posters

More Nikki Sixx News

Nikki Sixx Music
