Nikki Sixx Ending His Sixx Sense Radio Show

Launched in 2010, Sixx Sense quickly became the biggest syndicated rock show in America, distributed to more than 130 stations nationwide and reaching nearly 3 million global weekly listeners.

"I grew up discovering music on the radio," says Sixx. "So to host my own show over the nearly eight years of Sixx Sense was beyond my wildest dreams. I could not have done it without my amazing team in the studio, or the guests, musicians, and listeners that brought the show to life.

"It's been an inspirational journey and I'll always be a fan of the medium, but it's time to shift gears outside the realm of solely radio. I'm in the process of developing new and unique programming and ventures across multiple platforms. But I'm really gonna miss Sixx Sense."

Sixx is stepping down from his radio career to focus on several new endeavours in 2018, including his photography career, television projects and the Broadway adaptation of his New York Times bestselling memoir "The Heroin Diaries: A Year In The Life Of A Shattered Rockstar." Read more - here.