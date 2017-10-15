Robert Plant Talks Current Relationship With Led Zeppelin

The singer explained that he sees guitarist Jimmy Page and bassist/keyboard player John Paul Jones "from time to time, and it's very civil. "We're enthusiastic toward each other, and each of us does our own things, and that's how it is."

The article points out that the last time the three living members of Led Zeppelin (drummer John Bonham died in 1980) spent any considerable time together, it was during the 2016 lawsuit directed at their legendary song, "Stairway to Heaven." The band was accused of cribbing the tune from Spirit's 'Taurus." A jury ruled in Zeppelin's favor. Read about that - here.