The Eagles To Rock The Grand Ole Opry

Only recently did the Eagles resume doing live shows, following the death of co-founder Glenn Frey. Frey's son, Deacon, and Opry member Vince Gill are sharing vocal duties on material written and formerly performed by Frey.

"The Eagles performing at the Grand Ole Opry House will be an unforgettable evening and SiriusXM is the perfect partner for this event," said Eagles manager Irving Azoff, in a prepared statement.