Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Eagles To Rock The Grand Ole Opry (Week in Review)

.
Eagles

The Eagles To Rock The Grand Ole Opry was a Top 10 story on Friday: (Gibson) The Eagles have announced their first-ever appearance at the iconic Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. Set for October 29, the invitation-only concert is being staged exclusively for SiriusXM, which is offering subscribers a chance to win an expenses-paid trip to the event.

Only recently did the Eagles resume doing live shows, following the death of co-founder Glenn Frey. Frey's son, Deacon, and Opry member Vince Gill are sharing vocal duties on material written and formerly performed by Frey.

"The Eagles performing at the Grand Ole Opry House will be an unforgettable evening and SiriusXM is the perfect partner for this event," said Eagles manager Irving Azoff, in a prepared statement. Read more - here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Eagles Music, DVDs, Books and more

Eagles T-shirts and Posters

More Eagles News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Eagles To Rock The Grand Ole Opry

The Eagles Expand Hotel California For Anniversary Reissues

The Eagles New Lineup Announce 'Evening With' Shows

Eagles' Joe Walsh To Rock The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Video From The Eagles Classic East Fest Set Goes Online

Eagles Moving Forward Tentatively Without Glenn Frey

The Eagles Lead New Third Classic Music Festival Lineup

Video From Eagles First Concert With New Lineup Goes Online

Eagles Playing Without Glenn Frey Surprises Fleetwood Mac Star

The Eagles In The Studio Special For 45th Anniversary


More Stories for Eagles

Eagles Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
The Eagles Expand Hotel California For Anniversary Reissues- Robert Plant TV Performance Of New Songs Goes Online- Sammy Hagar's 70th Birthday Bash Movie- more

Guns N' Roses Joined By Surprise Guest At Madison Square Garden- Linkin Park Stream Carpool Karaoke Featuring Chester Bennington- John Bonham To Receive Hometown Honor- more

The Eagles Expand Hotel California For Anniversary Reissues- Robert Plant TV Performance Of New Songs Goes Online- Sammy Hagar's 70th Birthday Bash Movie- more

Page Too:
Niall Horan Previews Making of 'Flicker' Short Film- Kenny Rogers To Receive Music City Walk Of Fame Induction- Miley Cyrus And Her Tongue Star In 'Carpool Karaoke'- more

Jason Aldean Addresses First Audience Since Las Vegas Shooting- Linkin Park Share Photo Of First Rehearsal Since Chester's Death- Chris Brown Releases 'High End' Video- more

Louis Tomlinson Streams New Song 'Just Like You'- Lady Antebellum Tapped To Headline Musicians on Call Benefit- AWOLNATION Release New Song 'Passion'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Joined By Surprise Guest At Madison Square Garden

Linkin Park Stream Carpool Karaoke Featuring Chester Bennington

Led Zeppelin's John Bonham To Receive Hometown Honor

The Eagles To Rock The Grand Ole Opry

Robert Plant Talks Current Relationship With Led Zeppelin

Singled Out: Jason Heath and The Greedy Souls

Nikki Sixx Ending His Sixx Sense Radio Show

Imagine Dragons Release 'Whatever It Takes' Video

The Who Release Live Video For Classic Tommy Hit

Exhumed Announce U.S. Headline Tour

Iration Announce The Heatseekers Winter Tour

Green Day Announce Humble New Greatest Hits Album

New Michael Schenker Fest Tour Leg Coming Next Month

The Eagles Expand Hotel California For Anniversary Reissues

Robert Plant TV Performance Of New Songs Goes Online

Sammy Hagar's 70th Birthday Bash Movie Coming To Theaters

• more

Page Too News Stories
Louis Tomlinson Streams New Song 'Just Like You'

Lady Antebellum Tapped To Headline Musicians on Call Benefit

AWOLNATION Release New Song 'Passion'

Charlie Puth Loses It On Corden's 'Late Late Show'

Harry Styles Not Afraid To Go New Direction Solo

Ed Sheeran, Drake, Bruno Mars Lead AMAs Nominations

John Legend Releases 'Penthouse Floor' Video

JAY-Z, Marc Anthony And Major Lazer Plan Puerto Rico Benefit Concerts

JAY-Z, Marc Anthony And Major Lazer Plan Puerto Rico Benefit Concerts

Britney Spears Thanks First Responders At 'Vegas Strong' Return

Kelsea Ballerini To Play Special Hometown Show At Her Old School

Kane Brown Releases Nostalgic 'What's Mine is Yours' Video

Katy Perry Helps Fans Propose Onstage During Concert

Gene Watson Announces New Album My Gospel Roots

Maren Morris Debuts 'Dear Hate' At First Show After Las Vegas Shooting

Maren Morris Debuts 'Dear Hate' At First Show After Las Vegas Shooting

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!

Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad

Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance

Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village

Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)

Staring Into Nothing - Power

Remembering Tom Petty

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.