Billy Corgan The Tonight Show Performance Goes Online

He performed "Aeronaut" at a piano and host Jimmy Fallon introduced him by his preferred, full name, "William Patrick Corgan." The alt-rock icon was accompanied by a string section and delivered a melancholy live vocal.

Ogilala is a predominantly acoustic record. Corgan performed all the instruments on the album aside from strings, which he commissioned to a quartet. He also called in James Iha, the Smashing Pumpkins' original guitarist (with whom Corgan hasn't recorded in 17 years) to play lead guitar on "The Processional." Watch Corgan's performance - here.