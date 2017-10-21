Bob Seger Streaming His New Lou Reed Cover 'Busloads Of Faith'

Recorded in Nashville and Detroit and produced by Seger, the project is the follow-up to 2014's "Ride Out", which marked the singer's highest US chart debut when that record entered the Billboard 200 at No. 3.

Alongside the Reed cover, the standard 10-track edition of "I Knew You When" delivers eight Seger originals and his take on Leonard Cohen's 1992 song, "Democracy." Read more and stream the song - here.