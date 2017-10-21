His camp put out the following update on Sunday (October 15th), "Tom Keifer was, regretfully, forced to postpone his performance in Warrendale, PA last night following his collapse prior to the show.

"Keifer was transported to a local hospital where he underwent tests and was kept overnight. Doctors confirm that Keifer is in stable condition and believe the episode points to heat exhaustion and severe dehydration.

"Keifer was given fluids, is resting comfortably, and is expected to be released later today. He plans to return to his performance schedule later in the week."