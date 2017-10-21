Lee Brice Reveals Details For New Self-Titled Album

"Even when it sounds like a computer, I promise, we figured out a way to make that sound. To me, being real was everything. I wanted to put a little piece of everything about me, everything I am on this record. No two songs are about the same things, but somehow it all hangs together."

Keeping things simple and straightforward were of paramount importance to Brice while making the album, with the singer striving for something substantial and ideally, timeless.

'I set out with a goal specifically to make an album that sounded like an album. And, an album that specifically had groove to it, without tricks'," he explained to Sounds Like Nashville. "I wanted it to be me and my players and my actual drummer and my bass player, playing instruments, period. Because, the truth is some of the greatest records ever made might have only been three parts going on, but they were the right three parts happening at the same time. I just wanted to stay true to that." See the full tracklist for Brice's new album - here.