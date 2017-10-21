|
Nine Inch Nails Revamp 'Halloween' Movie Theme (Week in Review)
.
Nine Inch Nails Revamp 'Halloween' Movie Theme was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) To celebrate Friday the 13th and plug John Carpenter's new album Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998, Sacred Bones Records has released a revamp of the theme from Halloween recorded by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails. The new, industrial strength version starts with about a minute of electronic noise, then as synth sounds wash into the mix, spare piano notes gradually seep in. For the first two minutes, the song sounds actually sounds like something from the duo's Academy Award-winning soundtrack for The Social Network. Then, Carpenter's familiar, unnerving minor-key melody begins, accompanied by an undercurrent of Nine Inch Nails-style dissonance. At the 4:40 mark, Reznor and Ross take over again with creepy-crawly noises that are perfect for, well, Halloween, before hints of Carpenter's simple, unforgettable hook returns and the musicians introduce a driving electro-beat. "I clearly remember my friends and I at 13 years old conning our parents into letting us see Halloween when it came out in 1978," Reznor said in a prepared statement. "We left the theater forever changed. We were damaged and scarred, with the s— genuinely scared out of us and that theme stuck firmly in our heads. John Carpenter, it's your fault that I turned out the way I did." Listen - here.
