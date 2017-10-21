Of Mice & Men Streaming Their New Short Film 'Unbreakable'

The film was directed by Johann Ramos and features footage captured of the group earlier this year, including performances, from multiple continents. The film can be streamed here.

The band have been recording their new album with producer Howard Benson (Sepultura, My Chemical Romance) in Los Angeles and singer/bass player Aaron Pauley had the following to say in a recent interview, "The whole energy of the record is very centered around our live shows.

"Our past records were made after extended breaks, so it's hard to remember that live connection. But we've played so many shows over the summer that it bled into the music we made. We're all very well connected on this record." - here.