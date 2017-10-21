A Perfect Circle Streaming New Song 'The Doomed'

The track is the first music the band has revealed from their forthcoming long awaited studio album which is being produced by Dave Sardy. The group expects to release the effort next year.

Frontman Maynard James Keenan had this to say, "Fourteen years have passed since we released eMOTIVe. A new release is long overdue. In light of this current difficult and polarized social, spiritual and political climate, we artist types need to open our big mouths and share the light a little louder."

Billy Howerdel added, "Years of life experience has brought our music to this moment," added . "We know where we came from. Deeply connected to the path we're on." Stream the song - here.