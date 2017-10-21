Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Hollywood Undead Release 'We Own The Night' Video (Week in Review)

.
Hollywood Undead

Hollywood Undead Release 'We Own The Night' Video was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: Hollywood Undead have released a brand new video for their single "We Own The Night". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Five" which will be released on October 27th.

Johnny 3 Tears had this to say about the band's forthcoming fifth studio effort, "We're five brothers, and this is our fifth record. Nothing gets to the essence of the music like this number does. Numerology has a lot of power.

"When we said Five, it just made sense. The fact that we could all agree on one word codifies who we are. It also nods back to 'No. 5' from our first album, because it was our fifth song.

"Moreover, it hints at this secret society of fans supporting us for the past decade. The number is significant, and this is a significant moment for us." Watch the video - here.

