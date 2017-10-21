Johnny Cash Bike Trail Christened In Folsom

Cash's daughter, Cindy Cash, cut the ribbon at the event and gave an emotional speech, reports The Sacramento Bee. "If my dad could see all of you people here, 14 years after he died, he would say, 'Why me? Why did everyone do this for me?'"Cash said.

The new section of the Johnny Cash Trail pays tribute to the late singer and his 1968 live album At Folsom Prison. The first section of the trail opened three years ago alongside the prison property. Read more - here.