Powerman 5000 Release 'Cult Leader' Video

The new visual can be streamed here and frontman Spider One had the following comments, "We live in a culture of cults. It's not just Charles Mason or Jim Jones anymore.

"It's... Taylor Swift, Kardashian, Kilo f**king Ren or whatever! It's social media. Subscribe! Like! Follow! Follow! Follow! I'm just throwing my hat into the ring to be your Cult Leader. #drinkthekoolaid"

The band will be kicking off a new U.S. tour in support of the forthcoming album on October 20th in Portland, Or and will be playing a special album release show on the 26th at the Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood. See the dates - here.