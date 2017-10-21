Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin Reunion Idea

"You can't ever really go back," Plant tells the Daily Telegraph. "It's tough enough repeating yourself with something that's a year old, never mind 49 years old. I've got to keep moving."

Plant has repeatedly dismissed talk of a Led Zeppelin reunion since their one-off performance at the December 10, 2007 concert at London's O2 Arena tribute concert for friend and Atlantic Records founder Ahmet Ertegun.

The rare live set, which saw Jason Bonham behind the drums in place of his late father John, was released in 2012 as "Celebration Day." These days, Plant is focused on "Carry Fire", which he recorded with his touring band the Sensational Space Shifters. Read more - here.