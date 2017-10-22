MGMT Return With First New Song In Four Years 'Little Dark Age'

"We felt like we had reached a flow, it was the sort of chemistry, the kind of magic feeling we had when we started the band," the duo explained to Zane Lowe on his Beats 1 radio show Tuesday (Oct. 17) about the catchy new song, which was the result of studio sessions in New York and Los Angeles.

"Little Dark Age" arrives with an appropriately tripped-out music video directed by David MacNutt and Nathaniel Axel that's steeped in Gothic imagery and '80s vibes. It finds band members Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser being stalked by the figure of Death. Read more - here.