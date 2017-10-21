Old Dominion Announce North American Tour

"We can't wait to get out there and see what kind of Old Dominion fans we have around the world," singer Matthew Ramsey said in a press release. "It's amazing when we hear from our fans out there — so we couldn't be more excited to bring our music to them face to face."

For the Canadian dates, Old Dominion will be joined by local acts, Washboard Union and Cold Creek Country. In America, Michael Ray and Brandon Lay will serve as the opening acts.

"I am such a fan of the music these guys are writing and creating," Brandon Ray enthused, "and any time the band and I can play music with friends we're also a fan of, it's a good day." See the dates - here.